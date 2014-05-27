© 2021
Art In A Jar 2: Details, Details

By Linton Weeks
Published May 27, 2014 at 11:11 AM EDT
Can you make out the masterpiece?

When we posted the first Art in a Jar in April, we learned a couple of lessons: 1) Folks liked the idea. 2) The puzzle was way too easy.

So we try, try again.

The Puzzle

The challenge: Guess the masterpiece — by looking at its pieces — in the jar.

Please post your guesses in the comments section.

The Expert

"One tiny speck of artistic genius, when probed by the elemental, molecular, and microscopic techniques available in a museum laboratory, has the ability to speak volumes about the working methods of the artist," says Jennifer Mass of the University of Delaware Art Conservation Department. The nanodetail reveals "how — and why — the painting's colors have changed over time, and the evolution of the artist's palette and technique. Looking at paintings on the microscale is not only fascinating, it is positively addictive, and essential for the preservation of these icons of our shared cultural heritage."

The Solution

We will eventually reveal the correct answer in the comment section, as well. And please remember: No original paintings were harmed in this process.

Postscript

Thank you to Emily Bogle and Jim Tuttle of NPR's very creative Visuals Team.

The Protojournalist: Experimental storytelling for the LURVers – Listeners, Users, Readers, Viewers – of NPR. @NPRtpj

Linton Weeks
Linton Weeks joined NPR in the summer of 2008, as its national correspondent for Digital News. He immediately hit the campaign trail, covering the Democratic and Republican National Conventions; fact-checking the debates; and exploring the candidates, the issues and the electorate.
