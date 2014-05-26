© 2021
Charlotte 101.3 - Greenville 97.3 - Boone 92.9 - WSIF Wilkesboro 90.9
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
The WNCW Outback Opry series opens May 1st with Acoustic Syndicate. Click here for tickets!

Official World Cup Theme Criticized As Dull

Published May 26, 2014 at 5:28 AM EDT

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Steve Inskeep. Here it is, the 2014 World Cup soccer theme - music for the event in Brazil. And many Brazilians hate it. They're baffled the song features the Cuban-American singer Pitbull and Bronx-born Jennifer Lopez. Lyrics are in English and Spanish as well as Portuguese. A music critic calls it a dull, generic pop theme. It is just not Brazilian enough for the - wait, what's the name of that cup again? It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.