New York's Marble Collegiate Church Remembers The Fallen

Important voices to hear this morning. Now, the Cactus Division's reunion is just one of many Memorial Day observances across the country this holiday weekend. An especially poignant one was in New York at the Marble Collegiate Church in Manhattan. Since the Iraq war began, church members have tied gold ribbons on the church's fence to remember fallen soldiers. Speaking to the congregation yesterday, the Marine Corps Chaplain, Rear Adm. Margaret Kibben said of the fallen, quote, "what they have done has allowed us to be here." Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.