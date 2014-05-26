© 2021
Anonymous Person Distributes $100 Bills

Published May 26, 2014 at 7:17 AM EDT

DAVID GREENE, HOST:

Good morning. I'm David Greene, wishing I were in San Francisco. An anonymous and apparently wealthy person there has been distributing $100 bills in white envelopes and then tweeting hints about their location from the Twitter handle @HiddenCash - tweets like, in the abandoned phone box next door, and, under the orange chair closest to Blue Bottle Coffee. One online magazine has identified the mystery person as a real-estate magnate who's giving back to, quote, "the community that has made me wealthy." You're listening to MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.