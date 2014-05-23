The Last Word In Business

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Now, if you're among those eyeing an international trip this summer, listen to our last word in business - a weekend in Australia.

RENEE MONTAGNE, HOST:

British-based Aus Travel is advertising a three-day package that involves a 22-hour flight from London to Sydney, a rental car for a 12-hour drive to Melbourne, and another 22-hour flight back.

INSKEEP: Why?

(LAUGHTER)

INSKEEP: Why would you do that? Anyway, I don't know. The spokesperson for the company said the trip is, quote, "intense, but doable." And the spokesperson claims there have been several inquiries about this weekend package.

MONTAGNE: That's right, inquiries. They say you can leave on Friday and be back in time for work on Tuesday. Perfect Steve, right, for Memorial Day weekend. A little but...

INSKEEP: Sure. Grill another shrimp on the grill of the overheated automobile, as you're driving across the...

MONTAGNE: On the barbie...

INSKEEP: ... Australian desert. Anyway, go ahead, Renee. You could do that.

MONTAGNE: Hey, I could do it. It's just 14 hours to Sydney from here to Los Angeles. And, of course, then again, I could just go to the beach. Or I could go to Mexico City, which is where I'm actually going tomorrow morning...

INSKEEP: All right.

MONTAGNE: ...a plan made before I realized it was Memorial Day weekend.

INSKEEP: If only you knew about this Aus Travel offer, you could've done that instead.

(LAUGHTER)

MONTAGNE: Well, yeah.

INSKEEP: Anyway. That's the business news on MORNING EDITION for NPR News. I'm Steve Inskeep.

MONTAGNE: And I'm Renee Montagne.

(SOUNDBITE OF MUSIC)