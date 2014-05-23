Boehner Reaches Out To The Tea Party — Or Trolls Them

For months, Tea Party groups had been exhorting their members to "Fire the Speaker!"

A collection of Tea Party-backed candidates have also said, if elected, they would not support John Boehner for speaker in the next Congress.

The Ohio Republican was deemed too moderate because of his support of an immigration overhaul, his lack of interest in a government shutdown over the Affordable Care Act, and other alleged departures from conservative orthodoxy. (E-mail recipients were also urged to "Donate today," to help the cause.)

This week Boehner saw Tea Party candidates generally have a lousy primary election night in six states. When asked about that, Boehner sounded conciliatory, pointing out that they were all on the same team. Or maybe he was just trolling them.

Listen for yourself and decide.

