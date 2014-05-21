© 2021
Charlotte 101.3 - Greenville 97.3 - Boone 92.9 - WSIF Wilkesboro 90.9
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
The WNCW Outback Opry series opens May 1st with Acoustic Syndicate. Click here for tickets!

Europeans Worry About Stability Of Russian Gas Supply

Published May 21, 2014 at 6:50 AM EDT

RENEE MONTAGNE, HOST:

And with China now set to be a major customer for Russia's natural gas, it's worth recalling that Russia is also Europe's main supplier.

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

A lot of that gas passes through Ukraine on the way to Western Europe and Russia is threatening to cut off Ukraine's supply unless it pays its bills in advance. Such a cutoff would worry the leaders of Western European nations about the stability of their own gas supplies.

MONTAGNE: Today, the head of the European Union warned Russian President Vladimir Putin that Europe expects its natural gas to keep flowing. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.