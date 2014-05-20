Bolivia's President Signs To Play Professional Soccer

RENEE MONTAGNE, HOST:

Good morning, I'm Renee Montagne.

In soccer-mad countries there is one job even more desirable than head of state. And now Bolivia's president has reached that goal. Evo Morales signed on to play professional soccer. The Sports Boys club has assigned him a jersey and says he will actually play. A publicity stunt, of course, but Morales has played before. In 2010, he made headlines against a team of political rivals when he kneed an opposing player in the groin.

