Miss Beazley, Former First Dog, Keeper Of Bush Cats, Dies

Miss Beazley, the Scottish Terrier who graced the White House with her presence while her owner, George W. Bush, was president, has died after a battle with lymphoma.

Bush and his wife Laura made the announcement on his Facebook page.

"She was a source of joy during our time in Washington and in Dallas. She was a close companion to her blood relative, Barney," the couple said. "And even though he received all the attention, Beazley never held a grudge against him."

As we reported, Barney died in February of 2013.

Miss Beazley, the Bush's continued, "was a guardian to our cats, Bob and Bernadette, who — like Laura and I — will miss her."

