That Darn Cat: 'Hero' Feline Will Throw Out First Pitch At Game

The cat that saved a young boy from an attacking dog became an Internet star this week. Next week, we'll see how Tara the cat does on the ball field: She's been asked to throw out a ceremonial first pitch at a local minor league baseball game.

We wrote about Tara's dramatic rescue of 4-year-old Jeremy Triantafilo in Bakersfield, Calif., earlier this week. Noting her new status as a celebrity, the Bakersfield Blaze have asked the cat to help the team start next Tuesday's game (along with Jeremy and his parents).

The Blaze, which are affiliated with the Cincinnati Reds, promise "half price tickets to any fan bringing unused animal toys or unopened animal food," which will be donated to "a local animal charity or shelter."

ESPN reported that news today, along with a warning for anyone who thinks Tara can't throw: "let's go ahead and not underestimate Miss Tara, OK?"

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.