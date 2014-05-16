© 2021
Arkansas Supreme Court Suspends Ruling Allowing Gay Marriage

By Scott Neuman
Published May 16, 2014 at 6:33 PM EDT

Same-sex marriage is off again in Arkansas.

The state's Supreme Court on Friday suspended a lower court's decision striking down a 2004 ban on gay marriage. So, no more marriage licenses will be issued to same-sex couples — at least for now.

Last week, Pulaski County Circuit Court Judge Chris Piazza voided the state's gay-marriage ban but left in place another law that prohibited county clerks from issuing licenses to same-sex couples.

But on Thursday, Piazza expanded his ruling to also eliminate the prohibition on issuing licenses.

On Friday, however, the state Supreme Court "granted a request to put on hold" the Circuit Court's ruling pending appeal on a request from Arkansas Attorney General Dustin McDaniel, The Associated Press reports.

The AP says:

"Pulaski County, the state's largest, had resumed issuing same-sex marriage licenses immediately after Piazza's ruling Thursday, while Washington County began issuing them again Friday morning.

"More than 450 same-sex couples received Arkansas marriage licenses since Piazza's ruling last week."

Scott Neuman
Scott Neuman is a reporter and editor, working mainly on breaking news for NPR's digital and radio platforms.
