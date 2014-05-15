Travel Plans Are Looking Up For Airline Industry

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

After a brutal winter, which hurt both American's travels plans and airline profits, things are looking up. More than 200 million passengers are expected to fly on U.S.-based airlines this summer.

According to a leading industry group, A4A, that is the most since the financial crisis six years ago. This included a projected record number of passengers flying from the U.S. to international destinations.