Travel Plans Are Looking Up For Airline Industry

Published May 15, 2014 at 5:12 AM EDT

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

NPR's business news starts with friendly skies for airlines.

After a brutal winter, which hurt both American's travels plans and airline profits, things are looking up. More than 200 million passengers are expected to fly on U.S.-based airlines this summer.

According to a leading industry group, A4A, that is the most since the financial crisis six years ago. This included a projected record number of passengers flying from the U.S. to international destinations. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.