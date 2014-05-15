10,000 Gallons Of Oil Spill In LA Neighborhood

Crude oil geysered high into the air in northeast Los Angeles early Thursday morning, creating a spill that fire officials say was knee-deep in some spots. The spill happened in an industrial section of Atwater Village, causing the evacuation of a nearby strip club.

Update at 8:10 a.m. ET: Oil Estimate Downgraded

After initially saying that "over 50,000" gallons of oil had spilled from a ruptured pipeline, Los Angeles Fire Department officials now say the correct figure is about 10,000 gallons.

The spill near Glendale is estimated to be more than 10,000 gallons of crude oil, spread over approximately a half mile, according to the LA Fire Department. Video from the site shows oil running down the street.

The agency's latest update from the scene, which is being worked by Hazardous Materials Response Teams, states, "Oil is knee high in some areas. A handful of commercial businesses are affected."

From Westside Today:

"The above-ground pipe is located in an industrial area next to a strip club in the 5100 block of West San Fernando Road called The Gentleman's Club, where around 10 patrons and some staff members were evacuated as a result of the spill, a news videographer reported from the scene."

The magazine says "patrons' cars were 'impacted' by the spill," citing Los Angeles Fire Dept. Capt. Roger Fowble.

The flow of oil through the pipe was shut off remotely, reports local NBC 4 TV, which adds that no injuries have been reported.

