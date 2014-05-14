Astronaut's Video Taken Down After Copyright Expires

RENEE MONTAGNE, HOST:

And today's last word in business is: Legal Oddity.

Of the many things astronaut Chris Hadfield did during his time on the International Space Station last year, his video version of David Bowie's hit song, "Space Oddity" gained the most attention.

(SOUNDBITE OF SONG, "SPACE ODDITY")

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

The video of commander Hadfield's singing while floating in his tan can, went viral.

(LAUGHTER)

INSKEEP: But before filming it, Hadfield had to negotiate copyright terms with David Bowie. Yes, copyright extends to space.

MONTAGNE: Bowie OK'd the plan, but only if the video was removed from YouTube after one year, which came at midnight last night. The video is now gone. Can you hear me, Major Tom?

And that's the business news on MORNING EDITION, from NPR News. I'm Renee Montagne.

INSKEEP: And I'm Steve Inskeep. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.