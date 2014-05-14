© 2021
Hotel Guests Find Many Things To Complain About

Published May 14, 2014 at 7:09 AM EDT

RENEE MONTAGNE, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Renee Montagne. If you're requesting a dead mouse for your hotel room, it probably means you brought your pet boa along on your vacation. That's just one of the strange requests - and complaints - reported by hotel staff to the travel website Skyscanner. Among the weirder complaints: The waiter was too handsome and the ice cream too cold and no steak on the vegetarian menu. Plus, one guest groaned that his girlfriend's snoring kept him awake. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.