Boston Signs Remind Motorists To Use Their Turn Signals

Published May 12, 2014 at 7:10 AM EDT

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Steve Inskeep with another Massachusetts traffic report.

Last week, we told you driver was caught in the carpool lane with a mannequin as a passenger. Now we have a Boston traffic warning. Electronic signs with traffic information now saying: USE YAH BLINKAH. It's spelled that way, B-L-I-N-K-A-H, its Bahston. And last year, Boston cops caught almost 5,000 turn signal violations. Just a remindah to the drivahs to signal when tahning the cah.

It's MAHNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.