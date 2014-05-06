© 2021
Charlotte 101.3 - Greenville 97.3 - Boone 92.9 - WSIF Wilkesboro 90.9
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
The WNCW Outback Opry series opens May 1st with Acoustic Syndicate. Click here for tickets!

Survey Assesses How Well College Graduates Are Doing In Life

Published May 6, 2014 at 7:25 AM EDT

RENEE MONTAGNE, HOST:

OK, a nationwide tried to measure just how college changed the lives of nearly 30,000 graduates for better or worse.

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

And the results of the Gallup-Purdue Index are out this morning. This poll tries to measure college graduates' personal and professional well-being. The idea here is that the college experience plays a big part in determining those outcomes.

MONTAGNE: Here are a few trends that emerged. There was very little difference in outcomes between graduates of public and private colleges.

INSKEEP: Hmm, they did about the same after graduation. And the same goes for graduates of highly-ranked schools versus graduates of less prestigious institutions.

MONTAGNE: But graduates of for-profit schools are less likely to be thriving, the survey found. As well as, not surprisingly, students who leave school carrying a heavy load of student debt.

And that's MORNING EDITION from NPR News. I'm Renee Montagne.

INSKEEP: And I'm Steve Inskeep. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.