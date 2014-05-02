Ohio Teenager Takes His Great-Grandmother To Prom

(SOUNDBITE OF SONG, "DOLORES")

RENEE MONTAGNE, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Renee Montagne. An Ohio teenager took a special lady to his high school prom: his great-grandmother Dolores. Austin Dennison remembered his Granny DD wasn't able to go to her own prom because her family didn't have enough money. So Austin asked the 89-year-old to be his date, even arranged for a special song to be played at the dance. It was a Frank Sinatra tune his date's late husband used to sing to her: this song, "Dolores." It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.