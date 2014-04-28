Students Met Their Goal So Teacher Has To Deliver

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

A 4th grade teacher in Wichita, Kansas said she'd do something crazy if her kids met a goal. She challenged her class at Colvin Elementary to complete their homework for 100 straight days. The Wichita Eagle reports two kids missed their assignments in October, the kids had to start over but then they made the 100 days. And so, now teacher Brianna Falvey has to pay up. She committed to show up to class wearing a prom dress and orange hair.

