'Ladies Home Journal' To End Monthly Publication

And our last word in business today is: A Farewell to Ladies Home Journal.

One of the country's oldest publications will end its run as a monthly magazine in July.

Ladies Home Journal published its first issue in 1883. It was one of the so-called Seven Sisters Publications recognized as the most essential women's magazines of the 19th and 20th centuries. Other of those big magazines included: McCall's, which folded a dozen years ago, and Redbook.

GREENE: Circulation of Ladies Home Journal peaked in the late '60s to nearly seven million, and it still has a big circulation, 3.2 million, but ad revenue has been vanishing. The Journal will live on with quarterly, special-interest publications sold only at newsstands, no subscriptions.

