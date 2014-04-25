© 2021
Charlotte 101.3 - Greenville 97.3 - Boone 92.9 - WSIF Wilkesboro 90.9
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
The WNCW Outback Opry series opens May 1st with Acoustic Syndicate. Click here for tickets!

'Ladies Home Journal' To End Monthly Publication

Published April 25, 2014 at 5:03 AM EDT

DAVID GREENE, HOST:

And our last word in business today is: A Farewell to Ladies Home Journal.

One of the country's oldest publications will end its run as a monthly magazine in July.

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Ladies Home Journal published its first issue in 1883. It was one of the so-called Seven Sisters Publications recognized as the most essential women's magazines of the 19th and 20th centuries. Other of those big magazines included: McCall's, which folded a dozen years ago, and Redbook.

GREENE: Circulation of Ladies Home Journal peaked in the late '60s to nearly seven million, and it still has a big circulation, 3.2 million, but ad revenue has been vanishing. The Journal will live on with quarterly, special-interest publications sold only at newsstands, no subscriptions.

And that's the business news on MORNING EDITION from NPR News. I'm David Greene.

INSKEEP: And I'm Steve Inskeep.

(SOUNDBITE OF MUSIC) Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.