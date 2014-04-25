Calif. Politician Disputes Misdemeanor Charges

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

A California politician is defending himself against misdemeanor charges. But his defense is nearly as awkward as the charge. Santa Rosa Supervisor Efren Carrillo is accused of being a peeping Tom. Mr. Carrillo admits that, yes, he made a late night visit to a neighbor. And yes, it's true he was wearing only socks and underwear at the time. But he says he was not looking in windows. The supervisor says he was merely drunk.

