U.S., Japan Make Progress Toward Trade Deal

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

NPR's business news starts with a possible breakthrough in Japan.

INSKEEP: After two days of trade negotiations, both U.S. and Japanese officials say they have made progress toward an agreement to bring Japan into the Trans-Pacific Partnership - that's that proposed trade deal with a dozen Pacific Rim nations.

A final agreement has not yet been reached. Differences remain involving the agricultural and automobile sectors. Negotiations coincided with President Obama's trip to Asia. Earlier today, he left Japan for South Korea and, which also has yet to join the TPP. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.