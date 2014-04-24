With SuperShoes, Insoles Can Be Your Guide

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

And today's last word in business is: SuperShoes.

This new high-tech offering is not exactly footwear. SuperShoes are squishy insoles that fit inside your shoes.

DAVID GREENE, HOST:

And inside those insoles are vibrotactile ticklers that are linked to your mobile device. You enter a destination and apparently these ticklers will guide your way, with a tickle to the left or a tickle to the right.

INSKEEP: Or a constant tickle to let you know you have arrived at your destination. Enter what you like or dislike and SuperShoes can take you to a favorite restaurant or keep you away from a restaurant you would rather avoid.

GREENE: Seems like one more bit of technology that gets us dependent on smartphones, though the creator of SuperShoes insists that this product can actually set you free.

INSKEEP: Oh, yeah. Instead of staring at a map on your phone to guide you to your destination, SuperShoes will allow you to take in your surroundings with just a soothing sensation.

GREENE: Sounds lovely.

INSKEEP: I wonder if SuperShoes could also like kick you if you start saying something inappropriate. There's so many things...

GREENE: Stop it. Stop it. Stop it.

INSKEEP: All right.

