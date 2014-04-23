Haagen-Dazs Experiments With Veggie Ice Cream

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Our last word in business is: Veggie Ice Cream.

Japanese parents trying to get their kids to eat vegetables can skip to desert.

RENEE MONTAGNE, HOST:

Haagen-Dazs is testing vegetable-flavored ice cream in Japan. Flavors include tomato cherry and carrot orange.

INSKEEP: Mm. It is healthier than traditional ice cream, although, not because of the vegetable content. Mainly because the milk content is lower. And may I just say, anybody who thinks they can slip vegetables into kids just by putting them into ice cream maybe underrating kids.

That's the business news on MORNING EDITION from NPR News. I'm Steve Inskeep.

MONTAGNE: And I'm Renee Montagne. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.