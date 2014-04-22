Who's Getting Preschool Right? Researchers Point To Tulsa

Many educators say quality early childhood education programs give young children a strong foundation for kindergarten and beyond.

But what does a high-quality preschool program look like? Early childhood education researchers point to Tulsa, Okla., as a school system that gets it right. NPR's education team went to Tulsa to find out what help sets the city's preschool program apart. You can read more about what they found — and visit a Tulsa preschool classroom, here.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.