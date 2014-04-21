Oso, Wash., Mudslide Death Toll Rises To 41; 4 Still Missing

Authorities announced Monday that the death toll from last month's mudslide near Oso, Wash., had risen to 41. Four people are still listed as missing.

Tuesday marks one month since the devastating landslide that caught the small community in the Cascade foothills by surprise. A rain-soaked hillside collapsed, setting in motion a massive flow of mud and debris.

The Snohomish County medical examiner's office says 41 have been confirmed dead, up from 39 last week. Of the 41, all but two have been positively identified. The office said four people remain missing, the same number as reported last week, but did not offer an explanation for the discrepancy.

President Obama is expected to visit the site Tuesday to meet with the families of the victims as well as first responders.

