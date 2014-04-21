Florida Proposes New Rules Regarding Alligators

RENEE MONTAGNE, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Renee Montagne. Given it's awash in alligators, Florida is proposing to allow them to be hunted during gator season 24 hours a day. The new rules will also protect baby gators from embarrassment. They include a ban on selling stuffed baby alligators in unnatural positions, like a little gator waving on a surfboard or sporting a sheriff's badge.

The idea is serious, aimed at discouraging the curio shop stuff. Still, no more gators in hula skirts. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.