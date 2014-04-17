© 2021
John Edwards Resumes Career As Trial Attorney

Published April 17, 2014 at 1:55 AM EDT
John Edwards leaves a federal courthouse during his trial on charges of campaign corruption in 2012.
Former U.S. senator and Democratic presidential hopeful John Edwards has returned to a North Carolina courtroom to help represent a 4-year-old Virginia boy in a medical malpractice case.

Edwards is one of three attorneys representing the parents and guardians of a boy with brain damage and physical injuries they say occurred in December 2009.

In 2012, Edwards faced six felony charges in a case involving nearly $1 million provided by two wealthy political donors to help hide his pregnant mistress Rielle Hunter as he sought the White House in 2008.

A jury acquitted Edwards on one count of accepting illegal campaign contributions and deadlocked on the remaining five.

Edwards was a North Carolina senator from 1999 to 2005.

In 2004, he was the Democratic Party's candidate for vice president.

