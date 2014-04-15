© 2021
Did You See It? If Not, Here's The 'Blood Moon'

By Mark Memmott
Published April 15, 2014 at 6:35 AM EDT
The "blood moon" as seen from Koreatown, west of Los Angeles, early Tuesday. The next total eclipse of the moon comes on Oct. 8.
There were "whistles, cheers and howls" early Tuesday on the grounds of the Griffith Observatory in Los Angeles as the moon turned red during a total lunar eclipse.

As the Los Angeles Times adds, "Telescopes dotting the lawn pointed upward and southward, as the moon hovered above the observatory" and visitors who had packed the grassy lawn "scrambled toward the front of Griffith Observatory, pointing up at the reddening moon."

The view was great across much of the Americas, though clouds interfered in parts of the eastern U.S.

We previewed the eclipse here and here. During the event, NASA hosted a live chat. It has posted video of the eclipse here.

Reminder: If you didn't go out to see this eclipse or if clouds got in your way, there are three more coming in the next year and a half: on Oct. 8; April 4, 2015; and Sept. 28, 2015.

These six pictures show the phases of the moon during Tuesday's lunar eclipse. They were taken from Buenos Aires, Argentina.
Juan Mabromata / AFP/Getty Images
/
Mark Memmott
Mark Memmott is NPR's supervising senior editor for Standards & Practices. In that role, he's a resource for NPR's journalists – helping them raise the right questions as they do their work and uphold the organization's standards.
