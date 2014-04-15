© 2021
Charlotte 101.3 - Greenville 97.3 - Boone 92.9 - WSIF Wilkesboro 90.9
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
The WNCW Outback Opry series opens May 1st with Acoustic Syndicate. Click here for tickets!

Astronauts Will Soon Be Able To Eat Fresh Veggies In Space

Published April 15, 2014 at 6:54 AM EDT

DAVID GREENE, HOST:

Good morning, I'm David Greene. Now there is no excuse not to eat your vegetables, even if you're an astronaut in space. A plant growth chamber is headed to the International Space Station as part of a resupply mission by the Space X company. The produce-growing device is called simply Veggie. It's about the size of a microwave and uses LED lights. Sort of looks like a pillow that you can see through, all lit up in pink with lettuce inside.

NASA hopes it can provide astronauts with a rare fresh meal. You're listening to MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.