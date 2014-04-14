Waste Treatment Plant Boasts It's Pefect For Weddings

DAVID GREENE, HOST:

There's a new wedding venue being advertised King County, Washington. It's the local waste treatment plant. It is billed as offering a beautiful landscape, a dance floor, catering and space for plenty of guests. All at a fifth of the price of competing venues. As for the sewage, well, one official at the treatment plant promises its zero-odor. But as one local wedding planner said, she fears people will, quote, "have a hard time getting passed what really happens there."

