When It Comes To Presidential Libraries, Size Matters
DAVID GREENE, HOST:
Good morning, I'm David Greene.
Here is former President George W. Bush honoring a fellow Texan. He was speaking yesterday at the LBJ Presidential Library in Austin.
PRESIDENT GEORGE W. BUSH: Former presidents compare their libraries the way other men may compare their - well...
(LAUGHTER)
BUSH: I'm just wondering how LBJ would have handled that.
(LAUGHTER)
