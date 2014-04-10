© 2021
Rat Shakes Up New York Subway Commuters

Published April 10, 2014 at 7:07 AM EDT

DAVID GREENE, HOST:

Good morning, I'm David Greene.

Maybe you remember that 2006 film Snakes on a Plane. Well, today we bring you rats on a train. New Yorkers pride themselves on being pretty tough. But one morning this week, commuters could not keep their cool when a rat joined them in their subway car. A YouTube video of the incident shows the riders screaming, sobbing, and jumping up onto their seats, just as the train conductor comes over the loudspeaker and tells them to have a safe day.

