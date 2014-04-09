Time To Root, Root, Root For Final Innings

Sometimes the most disparate of people end up as pairs. As baseball begins, here's your 2014 All-Star Odd Couple: Bud Selig and Derek Jeter. But different as these personalities are, different as their positions, they've survived for so long together, and now both have announced that this season is their swan song.

But the rumpled commissioner and the dashing shortstop really do share something, which, above all, is simply an unalloyed love of their game, which despite all it's suffered in what is invariably known as "the steroid era," it has surmounted that crisis to grow and prosper.

Click on the audio link above to hear Deford's take on the issue.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.