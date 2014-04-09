Sixth Grade Investors Outdo College Investment Clubs

DAVID GREENE, HOST:

And our last word in business today is some stock savvy sixth graders.

Math classes at Oak Grove Lutheran School in Fargo, North Dakota, recently made a number of investments. The exercise was designed to teach students about handling money. And they were making real investments - albeit small ones - and they seemed to be learning something. One of the classes beat out investment clubs at universities, including UC Berkeley, Cornell, Columbia and NYU. Go kids.

