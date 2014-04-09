Tax Preparers Often Get Returns Wrong

DAVID GREENE, HOST:

We'll begin NPR's business news with a tax audit.

GREENE: Tax Day is less than a week away, everyone. And the Government Accountability Office just examined the work of 19 paid tax preparers - 17 got things wrong. Things like, failing to report tips as income or mistakenly applying certain tax credits.

The IRS is currently seeking broader authority to regulate tax preparers. Here is the silver lining in the story: the government has found that self-prepared tax returns are more often done correctly.