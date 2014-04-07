Feathers Fly During International Pillow Fight Day

DAVID GREENE, HOST:

Good morning. I'm David Greene. People all over the world pummeled each other on Saturday. It was International Pillow Fight Day. In New York City, people dressed as superheroes battled villains - somewhat gently. There was a pillow fight on the National Mall here in Washington, D.C. Feathers were flying in London, Paris, Bucharest and Berlin. In Vienna, one woman described being hit kind of hard in the face.

Her eyes turned red but in an interview with the Wall Street Journal the woman declared: I survived. And that's a good thing.