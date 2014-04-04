App Calculates TV-Watching Time

LINDA WERTHEIMER, HOST:

And our last word in business is: Tube Time.

A new app, tells you how much time you've spent watching TV.

It's called tiii.me. That's tiii.me. Tell tiii.me., which shows you've watched, and the app calculates how much of your life you spent. You watched all of "Breaking Bad," that's two days and 14 hours.

WERTHEIMER: With some TV, of course, it's probably better not to know how much time you'll never get back.

