Breakfast Waffle Wars Heat Up

Our Last Word In Business is waffle wars.

Lastly, Taco Bell bellied up to the breakfast griddle with its new Waffle Taco.

Not to be outdone, White Castle is coming into the game here, adding waffle sandwiches to its breakfast line. They're stuffed with egg and cheese, with the option to add bacon or sausage if you don't have enough protein in there already. These are waffles that come - we're told - from a secret bakery in Belgium.

WERTHEIMER: The change will not identify the bakery, for competitive reasons. After all, fast food breakfast is estimated to be a $50 billion market.

