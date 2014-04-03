© 2021
Good Manners Pay Off For Pizza Delivery Man

Published April 3, 2014 at 7:31 AM EDT

LINDA WERTHEIMER, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Linda Wertheimer. Bad math sometimes happens to good people. A pizza delivery man in Oregon recently received a terrible tip - just 33 cents on a $22 check.

He wasn't happy but he was gracious, and his good manners paid off. The next day he got a thank you note from those skimpy tippers, complete with an apology for their poor math skills, and - I've buried the lead here - a $20 bill.

