Oso Mudslide: As List Of Missing Shrinks, Death Toll Rises

This post will be updated as news comes in.

Here is some of the latest news from Oso, Wash., the tiny community north of Seattle that was devastated by a mudslide on March 22:

-- Death Toll At 29: Authorities say the number of confirmed fatalities as of this morning was 29. (We updated that figure at 11:15 a.m. ET.)

-- Three Names Added To List Of Fatalities: The Snohomish County Medical Examiner's office has now identified the remains of 22 people, and their families have been notified. Three names were added to that somber list on Tuesday.

-- Number of Missing Stands At 20: Two of the victims identified on Tuesday had been on the list of those missing since the mudslide. With their fates now confirmed, the number of people not accounted for stands at 20.

