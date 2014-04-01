© 2021
Charlotte 101.3 - Greenville 97.3 - Boone 92.9 - WSIF Wilkesboro 90.9
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
The WNCW Outback Opry series opens May 1st with Acoustic Syndicate. Click here for tickets!

Calvin and Zatera Spencer Have Midas Touch

Published April 1, 2014 at 5:00 AM EDT

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Our last word in business is an old saying: Sooner or later, everybody's luck evens out.

DAVID GREENE, HOST:

It's impressive that saying has lasted so long - given so much evidence that it isn't true. Consider the story of Calvin and Zatera Spencer, they won the lottery three times in less than a month.

INSKEEP: The Spencers won a million dollars playing the lottery in March. They also won another million dollars.

GREENE: And they picked up an extra 50,000 bucks in a daily drawing.

INSKEEP: Now the Spencers say they're not done. They're going to try again. But this might be a good time to recall that other saying about quitting while you're ahead.

That's the business news on MORNING EDITION, from NPR News. I'm Steve Inskeep.

GREENE: And I'm David Greene. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.