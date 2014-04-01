Congress Sends Ukraine Aid, Russia Sanctions Bill To White House

After weeks of political wrangling and in a rare show of bi-partisanship, Congress approved a bill calling for $1 billion in loan guarantees to Ukraine and new sanctions on Russia over its annexation of Crimea.

On Tuesday, with a vote of 378-34, the House passed a final version of the bill, sending it to the White House for President Obama's signature. The bill passed in the Senate last week with a 98-2 vote.

"Passage of this bill allows Congress to speak with one voice in support of the Ukrainian people and against Russian aggression," Sen. Bob Corker, a Republican from Tennessee and coauthor of the bill, said in a statement. "Along with our European partners, the U.S. must demonstrate long-term resolve to deter any further Russian intervention in Ukraine and the region, including imposing additional economic sanctions that will exact real costs for Putin's actions in Crimea."

