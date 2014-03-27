© 2021
Charlotte 101.3 - Greenville 97.3 - Boone 92.9 - WSIF Wilkesboro 90.9
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
The WNCW Outback Opry series opens May 1st with Acoustic Syndicate. Click here for tickets!

Flirtatious Customer Spotted Trying To Steal Electronics

Published March 27, 2014 at 7:01 AM EDT

DAVID GREENE, HOST:

Good morning, I'm David Greene.

Well, it could have been burgeoning romance at a restaurant in San Mateo, Calif. A customer left his name and phone number with the bartender, trying to steal her heart. He came back a bit later - this time at the restaurant's back door, trying to steal a television and other electronics.

Employees spotted him, including the woman he had flirted with, and so a date was setup at a doughnut shop by the police, who promptly arrested the man.

You're listening to MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.