Manhattan Gets Its First Cupcake ATM

Next week, cupcake lovers in New York can automat their addiction. Sprinkles Cupcakes is setting up Manhattan's first-ever cupcake ATM. The pink machine is next to the bakery, and will be restocked 24 hours a day with up to 20 flavors, including one for the canine cupcake lover. Assuming it's a pup with a credit card, Fido gets two mini-cupcakes sugar-free, with yogurt frosting.

