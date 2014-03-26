Backlash To Facebook Buying Virtual Reality Firm Comes Swiftly

When Facebook purchases a company, you can often hear a collective groan go around the Internet — "There goes the neighborhood."

The Oculus VR acquisition announced Tuesday is Facebook's first high-profile hardware purchase — a very popular one, too. Since debuting on the crowdfunding platform Kickstarter two years ago, the Oculus Rift virtual reality headset quickly became the most-talked-about device in gaming.

Virtual reality is so hot that Sony announced its own VR headset — Project Morpheus — last week, and even showed one of the first games made for the Oculus Rift running on Sony hardware: the starfighter simulator EVE: Valkyrie.

Gamers and developers alike have been expecting big things from Oculus, and even speculating about an acquisition — just not by Facebook.

"I'd say I was pretty shocked," says E McNeil, the developer of a virtual reality game called Darknet. His first reaction to news of the Oculus acquisition was pretty common among his fellow developers, he says. "A lot of people were thinking that maybe Microsoft would try to purchase Oculus — or some other gaming company, and I guess Facebook is involved in gaming. No one really saw this coming. A lot of people are surprised right now."

Some of that surprise has turned to anger; many of the hundreds of comments on the Oculus blog post announcing the deal can't be read on air. The commenters accuse Oculus of abandoning its grass-roots vision, and worry that Oculus headsets will be flooded with Facebook's ads.

The companies are strange bedfellows.

"Facebook is distraction-ware, and Oculus Rift is definitely not distraction-ware; it requires the application of a device to your face, and it's arresting, and it's immersive," says game industry journalist Leigh Alexander.

Unlike clunkier attempts at virtual reality in the 1980s and '90s, the Oculus Rift provides what developers call "presence." Putting on the snorkel-like Oculus mask feels like diving into another world — ironically, like one free of the technological distractions of our own.

Facebook, on the other hand, is synonymous with casual games like Candy Crush Saga that marry classic game mechanics with lucrative microtransactions, like paying for extra moves.

"Facebook promised that it was going to be a viable platform for game developers before, and there's a lot of reasons why that hasn't gone so well, or why that fad was particularly short-lived," Alexander says. "Even though there are games like Candy Crush that are still played pretty actively on Facebook, I think there are a lot of developers that would prefer to continue innovating and go in another direction."

A lot more is at stake with virtual reality than just games. Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg envisions the Oculus being used to take people courtside at sports games, and into distant classrooms. He calls it a "new communication platform."

Danfung Dennis is an Academy Award-nominated filmmaker who is already at work on a film designed for the Oculus Rift and other VR headsets. He says Facebook is just looking to stay ahead of the curve.

"This is a fundamentally new medium. A new form of computing. So I think it's natural for any company that is trying to build a stake in the future and is trying to have a stake in the next major platform to be considering VR," he says.

Oculus' founder, 21-year-old Palmer Luckey, took to Reddit on Tuesday night to make his case for the buyout. And there's no shortage of explaining the company will be expected to do: At least one high-profile project, an adaption of the popular game Minecraft, has already been canceled. The creator of Minecraft went so far as to call Facebook "creepy."

We were in talks about maybe bringing a version of Minecraft to Oculus. I just cancelled that deal. Facebook creeps me out. — Notch (@notch) March 25, 2014

Some would-be Oculus developers are pledging to cancel their orders for the latest development kits that they would have used to build new software for the headset.

Alexander says this could be a heat-of-the-moment reaction by gamers. "We're used to pressing a button when something comes up, and I think right now we're in knee-jerk mode."

Not all developers see the purchase as a bad thing: There's a silver lining in the deep pockets that Facebook brings to Oculus. Facebook's billions can evolve Oculus far faster than the startup would have been able to on its own, and the social network says Oculus will continue to operate independently, much as Instagram has.

Turnstyle News is a tech and digital culture site from Youth Radio.

Copyright 2021 Turnstyle. To see more, visit .