Shearing Olympics Lacks Shaggy Sheep

Published March 25, 2014 at 7:04 AM EDT

LINDA WERTHEIMER, HOST:

Good morning, I'm Linda Wertheimer.

Thousands of athletes wanted to compete in the Winter Olympics. The Olympics of sheep shearing has a different problem: Ireland's Golden Shears World Championship suffers from a shortage of shaggy sheep. It's a seasonal thing, spring is a time to sell shaggy sheep. Organizers have 5,000 so far but they need six. So they're making farmers an offer: haircuts for year-old ewes - free.

It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.