14-Year-Old Texas Girl Writes Policeman A Ticket

DAVID GREENE, HOST:

Good morning. I'm David Greene with a reminder that no one's above the law. Tommy King from the Baytown, Texas Police Department was in an apartment complex. He parked his patrol car on a curb in a fire lane, backing in when a sign clearly read head first. A resident, Annie James - she's 14 - saw the violation and gave King a ticket.

It was handwritten on the windshield of his patrol car. It demanded a $10 fine to be paid to the building's management company. Officer King gave Annie a Toys R Us gift card instead.