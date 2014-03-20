© 2021
Tattoo Of Handgun Triggers Call To Police

By David Greene
Published March 20, 2014 at 5:02 AM EDT

DAVID GREENE, HOST:

Good morning, I'm David Greene.

Michael Smith, of Norridgewock, Maine, has a really convincing tattoo of a handgun on his lower stomach. This week, he woke up to a crew cutting trees outside. He marched out to tell them to stop with his shirt off. A bit later he woke up again, to a SWAT team with rifles trained. The tree cutters had mistaken his tattoo for a real gun tucked in his belt.

Smith told the police, quote, "I got plans today. I don't want to get shot." He was not charged.

You're listening to MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

