Man Finds More Than A Nest Egg At Flea Market

By Renee Montagne
Published March 20, 2014 at 6:37 AM EDT

RENEE MONTAGNE, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Renee Montagne. There's good luck and then there's a golden fortune. A scrap metal dealer bought a golden egg at a flea market in the Midwest for $14,000 and planned to melt it down for profit. Luckily, he searched the Internet first and discovered it was one of the rarest eggs in the world - a Faberge egg, this one given by Russia's Alexander III to his empress in 1887. Missing for decades, it's worth many, many millions now. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

Renee Montagne
Renee Montagne, one of the best-known names in public radio, is a special correspondent and host for NPR News.
